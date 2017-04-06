2017 AUS fall sports schedules released

(HALIFAX, N.S.) - Atlantic University Sport released the 2017 fall sports schedules today, including women’s rugby, men’s and women’s soccer as well as men’s and women’s cross country. Hosts for the 2017 fall championships were also confirmed.

In women’s rugby, the reigning U SPORTS champion StFX X-Women will host the Saint Mary’s Huskies on opening night, Friday, Sept. 8 at 7 p.m. The following day at 2 p.m., the Acadia Axewomen will host the UPEI Panthers in their home opener in Wolfville, N.S.

The Panthers and the Huskies will play their own home openers the following weekend. UPEI will host StFX on Saturday, Sept. 16 at 2 p.m. and Saint Mary’s will host Acadia Sunday at 2 p.m.

The 2017 Subway AUS Rugby Championship will once again feature a three-team playoff format. The team that finishes third in the regular season standings will visit the second-place team in Week 7, with the winner moving on to visit the first-place team the following weekend in the championship final game.

The AUS champion will then advance to the 2017 U SPORTS women’s rugby championship being hosted Nov. 2 to 5 by the University of Lethbridge in Alberta.

All 10 AUS men’s and women’s soccer teams will see action on opening weekend Sept. 8 to 10.

The defending champion StFX X-Women will visit the UPEI Panthers Saturday, Sept. 9 to open their season. They will then host the Saint Mary’s Huskies Sunday, Sept. 10 at 1 p.m. in their home opener.

The reigning AUS men’s soccer champion Cape Breton Capers will host the Saint Mary’s Huskies Saturday, Sept. 10 in their home and season opener.

This season’s Subway AUS Women’s Soccer Championship will be hosted by St. Francis Xavier University, while Cape Breton University hosts the Subway AUS Men’s Soccer Championship. Both championships will take place Nov. 2 to 5.

The University of Manitoba will host the U SPORTS women’s soccer championship Nov. 9 to 12 while Thompson Rivers University plays host to the men’s national championship.

The men’s and women’s cross country teams will open up their season with an invitational meet Saturday, Sept. 16, being co-hosted by UNB and St. Thomas University. Saint Mary’s and Dalhousie will co-host the second meet Sept. 23, while the third invitational meet will be hosted by StFX on Saturday, Oct. 14.

Acadia University will play host this season to the 2017 Subway AUS Cross Country Championship Oct. 28 in Wolfville, N.S.

The University of Victoria will host the 2017 U SPORTS cross country championships Saturday, Nov. 11 in Victoria, B.C.

Complete 2017 rugby, soccer and cross country schedules are now available at the following links:

- Women's Rugby

- Women's Soccer

- Men's Soccer

- Women's Cross Country

- Men's Cross Country



The 2017 AUS football schedule was released in January and can be found here.

The 2017-18 winter sport schedules will be ratified at the AUS Annual General Meeting in May and released later that month.