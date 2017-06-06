40th U SPORTS Annual Meeting and 2017 Conference Highlights

The 40th U SPORTS Annual Meeting and 2017 conference runs June 5-8 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale, where all 56 members have gathered for three days of thematic presentations and workshops. The discussions will form the foundation for the future of university sport in Canada.

Stay up to date below with key highlights from each day

Day 3 – Wednesday, June 7, 2017

1. U SPORTS Awards Gala, sponsored by Athlex

On Wednesday night, the 2017 U SPORTS Honours Awards were handed out, celebrating the four distinguished individuals for their contributions to university sport in Canada.

Olga Hrycak (Jean-Marie De Koninck Coaching Excellence Award)

Cleve Dheensaw (Fred Sgambati Media Award)

Coleen Dufresne (Austin-Matthews Award)

The late Adam Zimmerman (L.B. “Mike” Pearson Award)

2. Awards Gala Keynote Address

Former Olympic women’s hockey coach Danièle Sauvageau, who led Team Canada to a gold medal in 2002 in Salt Lake City addressed award winners and members during the Awards Gala.

"There is close to 100,000 women playing hockey in this country and right now we are the second-best in the world…The future of women’s hockey resides in Canada through (U SPORTS).”

3. International Programs Development Workshop

The FISU Universiade is the second-largest sporting event in the world, providing a high-performance pathway towards the Olympics.

9 of Canada’s 22 medals at Rio 2016 won by former Universiade participants

29 U SPORTS schools represented at 2017 Winter Universiade

30 schools represented at 2016 World University Championships

Day 2 – Tuesday, June 6, 2017

1. Creating a high-performance environment

Mike Chu, NZ Rugby

On Tuesday, conference facilitator Mike Chu of NZ Rugby described the tradition and rich culture that comes with being a member of the New Zealand rugby union, the most successful rugby club in the world.

“The All Blacks talk a lot about guardianship of the legacy – that you are just transient in that jersey,” he said. “When you put that jersey on, you want to leave that jersey in a better place for the next player.”

2. Student-Athlete Mental-Health Initiative

“Student-Athletes are suffering in silence because they’ve grown up to think that sharing any type of weakness is something that they should be ashamed of. “They’re keeping that to themselves and they’re not getting the help that they need.”

- Samantha DeLenardo, SAMHI

3. High School Marketing Campaign

A high school marketing campaign, targeting prospective U SPORTS student-athletes will launch for the 2017-18 season – in partnership with School Sport Canada, the governing body of Canadian high school athletics.

4. Exhibitor Tradeshow

Over 30 vendors on display, offering new business opportunities to U SPORTS members

Day 1 – Monday, June 5, 2017

Kicking off the 40th U SPORTS Annual Meeting and 2017 Conference, Monday put the spotlight on student-athletes – from ensuring their welfare to embracing a culture of storytelling in order to build the product of university sport.

Key Facts and Highlights

Keynote Address:

NCAA in the 21st Century: Opportunities, Challenges and Lessons Learned

Oliver Luck, executive vice president of regulatory affairs, NCAA

In Monday’s keynote address, Oliver Luck shared his passion working for the NCAA and university sport, highlighting health and safety, academics, competitive equity, and revenue generation as keys for U SPORTS to grow as a business.

“The word ‘amateur’ comes from a Latin meaning of ‘to love,’ Luck said. “And that’s what university sport comes down to.”

Elevating the broadcast quality of university sport in Canada

“We’re a storytelling business. There is a no story too small...every little details counts because we never know what will become a story on that game day.”

- Chris Black, Sportsnet

“There is no reason going forward why we can’t make U SPORTS look and sound like an Olympic production.”

- Dan Fernandes, Sportsnet

Athlete Welfare

An injury data collection system is a potential useful tool in maintaining the welfare of U SPORTS student athletes – tracking where and when they played and how the injury occurred

Concussion Legacy Foundation Canada already working with Western University and McGill University among several U SPORTS schools, with a goal of preventing concussions

2 weeks - the average recovery time for a concussion if properly treated and reported