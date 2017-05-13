Ten prospects to watch at U SPORTS Valero East-West Bowl

Courtesy CFL.ca

TORONTO — The country’s top crop of football talent will hit the gridiron on May 13th as Laval University will play host of the 15th annual U SPORTS Valero East-West Bowl.

The best U SPORTS players who are heading into their CFL draft year – like Regina’s quarterback Noah Picton, the reigning Hec Crighton Trophy winner, and Laval’s pivot Hugo Richard, the MVP of the 52nd ArcelorMittal Dofasco Vanier Cup – will be showcased in the week-long event.

With so many prospects named to both the East and West teams, CFL.ca takes a look at 10 players you should keep an eye on:

EAST ROSTER

Kene Onyeka

DL | Carleton







Onyeka lines up in a contest in 2016 (Carleton University)

Onyeka, a 6-foot-3 235-pound defensive end from Brampton, ON., suited up in all eight regular season games for the Ravens last season, collecting 49 tackles and one sack. His best game of the 2016 season was back in September when the Ravens hosted Western and Onyeka collected five solo tackles and 13 assisted tackles in his team’s 38-31 victory.

Regis Cibasu

REC | Montreal

Cibasu led the Carabins in receptions in 2016, hauling in 46 catches in the eight games he suited up for. The 6-foot-2, 230-pound receiver collected 503 yards and one touchdown – 134 of those yards and the major score coming in Montreal’s 27-20 victory over Sherbrooke in October.

Nicholas Parisotto

DB | Guelph

Parisotto looks to make a tackle during a contest against Toronto in 2016 (Kyle Rodriguez/Guelph University)

Parisotto was a steady hand for Guelph to rely on in 2016 in their secondary. The 5-foot-11, 195-pound defensive back suited up in all eight games for the Gryphons collecting 29.5 total tackles.



KC Bakker

OL | Carleton

Bakker brought a whole lot of size to Carlelton’s offensive line in 2016 – his third season with the club. The 6-foot-8, 300-pound London, ON. native anchored an offensive line that helped to protect quarterback Jesse Mills in all eight regular season games.

Nelkas Kwemo

LB | Queen's

Kwemo leads his team out onto the field during a game in 2016 (Queen's University)

Kwemo suited up in eight games for the Gaels in 2016 and collected 39 solo tackles and 12 assisted tackles while also nabbing 3.5 sacks. The 6-foot-3, 239-pound linebacker ranked 14th overall in U SPORTS in solo tackles with 39.



WEST ROSTER Boston Rowe LB | Calgary Rowe led the Dinos on defence in 2016, collected a team-leading, and 11th overall in U SPORTS, 53.5 total tackles. The 6-foot linebacker recorded 42 solo tackles and 23 assisted while also adding 1.5 sacks for eight yards, seven tackles for loss, two pass breakups, two forced fumbles and two interceptions.

Daniel Nesbitt

LB | Regina

Nesbitt gets set to make one of his 52 total tackles against Saskatchewan (Piper Sports Photography)

Nesbitt was the anchor of the Rams defence last season, collecting a team-leading 52 total tackles and two interceptions. The 6-foot-2, 230-pound Regina SASK. native ranked fifth in U SPORTS in assisted tackles with 36 on the season.





Jean-Gabriel Poulin

LB | Western

Poulin collected 27 solo and 25 assisted tackles in 2016 for the Mustangs while also hauling in one interception. The 6-foot-1, 216-pound linebacker ranked second on the Mustangs in total tackles, behind Philippe Dion, who collected 53.5.

Alex Taylor

RB | Western

Taylor makes one of his 149 carries in a game in 2016 (Brandon VandeCaveye/Western University)

Taylor led the Mustangs’ entire offence last season, collecting just over 400 more yards than the team’s best receiver. The running back’s performance helped to push him near the top of almost all rushing categories in U SPORTS. He had 149 rushes (5th overall), 987 yards (3rd overall), 123.4 yards per game (3rd overall) and 10 touchdowns (1st overall).

Godfrey Onyeka

DB | Laurier

Onyeka picks off a pass in a contest last season (Christian Bender/Laurier)

Godfrey was one of two Onyeka’s to lead Laurier’s defence in 2016 – his cousin Nakas led the team in total tackles with 59.5 while Godfrey collected 40.5 and four interceptions. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound defensive back played in all eight regular season games with the Golden Hawks and three playoff games, including the team’s Yates Cup victory.