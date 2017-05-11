UBC, Ottawa, Laval and Alberta to host U SPORTS soccer and volleyball championships in 2018-19

TORONTO (U SPORTS) – The UBC Thunderbirds (men’s Soccer), Ottawa Gee-Gees (women’s soccer), Laval Rouge et Or (men’s volleyball) and Alberta Pandas (women’s volleyball) were all awarded hosting rights to upcoming U SPORTS Championships on Thursday.

The four teams will play to host U SPORTS soccer and volleyball championships during the 2018-19 season.

2018 U SPORTS Men’s Soccer Championship

It will mark the sixth time UBC will welcome the nation’s best in U SPORTS men’s soccer, having last hosted the tournament in 2007. The Thunderbirds last won the Sam Davidson Memorial Trophy in 2013, the team’s 13th title and second straight.

“We are thrilled to be called upon to host the very best in U SPORTS men’s soccer in 2018,” said Thunderbirds senior athletics director Gilles Lépine. "The UBC Thunderbirds are a storied men’s soccer program and Metro Vancouver is a robust and diverse soccer community, so to hold the 2018 U SPORTS Men’s Soccer Championship here presents an incredible opportunity. We look forward to welcoming the U SPORTS soccer nation in 2018.”

The tournaments runs Nov. 8-11, 2018.

The 2017 U SPORTS Men’s Soccer Championship will be hosted by Thompson Rivers University in November.

Key Facts:

Host: UBC Thunderbirds

Venue: Thunderbird Stadium

Dates: Nov. 8-11, 2018

Years previously hosted: 1985, 1988, 1989, 1994, 2007

Championships: 1974, 1984-86, 1989-1992, 1994, 2005, 2007, 2012-13

2018 U SPORTS Women’s Soccer Championship

In U SPORTS women’s soccer, Ottawa will host the national event for the first time in program history, having previously captured their only Gladys Bean Memorial Trophy in 1996.

“The University of Ottawa is very excited to have been chosen as host for the 2018 U SPORTS Women’s Soccer Championship,” said uOttawa’s director of Sports Services Sue Hylland. “This will mark the first time that the University of Ottawa has hosted the women’s soccer championship in the program’s storied 23-year history and we are delighted to provide this once-in-a-lifetime experience for our student-athletes to host a national championship on their home turf. We also feel this will contribute significantly to the student experience for all 43,000 students on our campus and we welcome the opportunity to host some of the best women’s soccer players in Canada.”

The tournaments runs Nov. 8-11, 2018.

The 2017 U SPORTS Women’s Soccer Championship will be hosted by the University of Manitoba in November.

Key Facts:

Host: Ottawa Gee-Gees

Venue: Gee-Gees Field

Dates: Nov. 8-11, 2018

Years previously hosted: None

Championships: 1996

2019 U SPORTS Men’s Volleyball Championship

In 2019, the U SPORTS Men’s Volleyball Championship will return to a familiar site, as the Laval Rouge et Or play host to the tournament for the 12th time, having last done so as recently as 2013. The Rouge et Or won their fourth Tantramar Trophy – on home court that season – the team’s first in nearly two decades.

"We are very pleased to be hosting the best men's volleyball teams in the country in 2019! At the last tournament we hosted at PEPS in 2013, we had a wonderful competition both on the fields and from the fans' response. This is an unique opportunity to showcase our institution across the country," said Laval sports and recreation director Christian Gagnon.

"The fact that U SPORTS has once again trusted us for the women's championship in 2018 and now the men's in 2019 demonstrates Laval University's established credibility for hosting major events with a dedicated and professional staff, a volleyball board ready to face challenges and enthusiastic coaches who are determined to present the best possible teams on the field."

The tournaments runs Mar. 15-17, 2019.

The 2017 U SPORTS Men’s Volleyball Championship will be hosted by McMaster University next March.

Key Facts:

Host: Laval Rouge et Or

Venue: PEPS

Dates: Mar. 15-17, 2019

Years previously hosted: 1972, 1975, 1984, 1991, 1999-2001, 2004-05, 2008, 2013

Championships: 1990, 1992, 1994, 2013

2019 U SPORTS Women’s Volleyball Championship

In U SPORTS women’s volleyball, the national championship heads to the University of Alberta in 2019, where it was staged for the fifth time in 2010. The Pandas last won the national tournament in 2007 for the team’s seventh title, and captured a silver medal at the 2017 tournament at Ryerson.

“Following the very successful 2017 U SPORTS FOG Men's Volleyball Championship, the University of Alberta is grateful to be given the opportunity to host the women's championship in 2019,” said Alberta athletic director Ian Reade. “Fans of U SPORTS women's volleyball will be treated to a fabulous event at the Saville Community Sports Centre in Edmonton. In addition, a top quality webcast will make the event available to fans, friends, and alumni of all the programs from around the world."

The tournaments runs Mar. 15-17, 2019.

The 2018 U SPORTS Women’s Volleyball Championship will be hosted by Laval University next March.

Key Facts:

Host: Alberta Pandas

Venue: Saville Community Sports Centre

Dates: Mar. 15-17, 2019

Years previously hosted: 1995, 1997-1999, 2010

Championships: 1995-2000, 2007