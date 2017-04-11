Countdown to 25th BLG Awards: 2016-17 Athletes of the Year Tracker

With #CHAMPSZN concluded, the countdown is on to the milestone 25th BLG Awards, set for Monday, May 1 at the Martha Cohen Theatre in Calgary.
The BLG Awards, sponsored by the national law firm, Borden Ladner Gervais, honours the best student-athletes in the country, drawn from the more than 12,000 student-athletes at 56 U SPORTS member institutions. As each school names its male and female athlete of the year, the list is whittled down the final eight - one from each of the four U SPORTS conferences. These elite student-athletes come to Calgary for a full weekend of activities, culminating in the awards show on May 1, 2017.
Eligibility requirements:
-Competed in U SPORTS-sanctioned sport for at least two years
- Must be in a course of study leading to his/her first undergraduate or graduate degree
- Must be his/her school’s athlete of the year, or the school’s top athlete in a U SPORTS-sanctioned sport
- No athlete who has won a BLG A ward is eligible to be nominated again.
The BLG Award winners each receive $10,000 scholarships for use at a Canadian university accredited by Universities Canada.
AUS/SUA
RSEQ
|BISHOP’S
|Lee Hudson (non U SPORTS-sanctioned sport – Men's Rugby)
|Edith Noblecilla (Basketball)
|CONCORDIA
|Anthony De Luca (Hockey)
|Alexandra Tessier (Rugby)
|LAVAL
|Mathieu Betts (Football)
|Arielle Roy-Petitclerc (Soccer)
|McGILL
|Dele Ogundokun (Basketball)
|Melodie Daoust (Hockey)
|MONTRÉAL
|Samuel Caron (Football)
|Katerine Savard (Swimming)
|UQAM
|Kevin Le Nours (Soccer)
|Marie Yasmine Alidou (Soccer)
|UQTR
|Louis-Thomas Fortier (Soccer)
|Audrey Marcoux (Volleyball)
|SHERBROOKE
|Marc-Antoine Lafrenaye-Dugas (Track & Field)
|Maïté Bouchard (Track & Field)
OUA/SUO
CANADA WEST/CANADA-OUEST