May 1st, 2017 | Calgary, AB

2017 BLG Awards - U Sports Athletes of the Year

Countdown to 25th BLG Awards: 2016-17 Athletes of the Year Tracker

Apr 11, 2017

 

With #CHAMPSZN concluded, the countdown is on to the milestone 25th BLG Awards, set for Monday, May 1 at the Martha Cohen Theatre in Calgary.

The BLG Awards, sponsored by the national law firm, Borden Ladner Gervais, honours the best student-athletes in the country, drawn from the more than 12,000 student-athletes at 56 U SPORTS member institutions.  As each school names its male and female athlete of the year, the list is whittled down the final eight - one from each of the four U SPORTS conferences. These elite student-athletes come to Calgary for a full weekend of activities, culminating in the awards show on May 1, 2017. 

 

Eligibility requirements: 

 

-Competed in U SPORTS-sanctioned sport for at least two years

- Must be in a course of study leading to his/her first undergraduate or graduate degree

- Must be his/her school’s athlete of the year, or the school’s top athlete in a U SPORTS-sanctioned sport

- No athlete who has won a BLG A ward is eligible to be nominated again.

The BLG Award winners each receive $10,000 scholarships for use at a Canadian university accredited by Universities Canada.

 

AUS/SUA

ACADIA Andrew Snyder (Soccer) Paloma Anderson (Basketball)
CAPE BRETON Daniel Pritchard (Soccer) Alison Keough (Basketball)
DALHOUSIE Kashrell Lawrence (Basketball) Phoebe Lenderyou (Swimming)
MEMORIAL Vasilije Curcic (Basketball) & Adam Boland (Curling) Vanessa Reid (Swimming), Jill Snow (Volleyball) & Jessie Noseworthy (Soccer)
MONCTON

(EN): Jean-François Plante (Hockey)

FR

(EN): Rachelle Lemoine (Volleyball)

FR
MOUNT ALLISON Jakob Loucks (Football) Kiersten Mangold (Basketball)
UNB Philippe Maillet (Hockey) Laura Kaye (Basketball)
UPEI Mark Ashlee (Soccer) Marie-Soleil Deschenes (Hockey)
SAINT MARY’S Marquis Clayton (Basketball) Breanna Lanceleve (Hockey)
ST. THOMAS Stephane Blinn (Volleyball) Kelty Apperson (Hockey)
StFX Tivon Cook (Football) Sarah Bujold (Hockey)

 

RSEQ

BISHOP’S Lee Hudson (non U SPORTS-sanctioned sport – Men's Rugby) Edith Noblecilla (Basketball)
CONCORDIA Anthony De Luca (Hockey) Alexandra Tessier (Rugby)
LAVAL Mathieu Betts (Football) Arielle Roy-Petitclerc (Soccer)
McGILL Dele Ogundokun (Basketball) Melodie Daoust (Hockey) 
MONTRÉAL Samuel Caron (Football) Katerine Savard (Swimming)
UQAM Kevin Le Nours (Soccer) Marie Yasmine Alidou (Soccer)
UQTR Louis-Thomas Fortier (Soccer) Audrey Marcoux (Volleyball)
SHERBROOKE Marc-Antoine Lafrenaye-Dugas (Track & Field) Maïté Bouchard (Track & Field)

 

OUA/SUO

ALGOMA Askel Pollari (Cross Country/Wrestling) Karissa Kajorinne (Basketball)
BROCK Eric Bradey (Soccer/Curling) Katie Desveaux (non U SPORTS-sanctioned sport – Figure Skating)
CARLETON Kaza Kajami-Keane (Basketball) Heather Lindsay (Basketball)
GUELPH Thomas Land (Cross Country/Track & Field) Ashley Connell (Track & Field)
LAKEHEAD Kevin Tree (Cross Country/Track & Field) Jenn Jackson (non U SPORTS-sanctioned sport – Nordic Skiing)
LAURENTIAN Kadre Gray (Basketball) Curling Team (Laura Masters, Sara Guy, Megan Smith, Krysta Burns) 
McMASTER Danny Demyanenko (Volleyball) Danielle Boiago (Basketball)
NIPISSING Steve Wood (Volleyball) Jackie Rochefort (Hockey)
OTTAWA

EN: Montana Champagne (Swimming)

FR

EN: Simone Savary (Rugby)

FR
UOIT Fabio Campoli (Soccer) Kylie Bordeleau (Soccer)
QUEEN'S Kevin Bailie (Hockey) Julie-Anne Staehli (Cross Country)
RMC / CMR Matthew Courtney (non U SPORTS-sanctioned sport – Men’s Rugby) Chelsea St-Amand (non U SPORTS-sanctioned sport – Fencing)
RYERSON Adika Peter-McNeilly (Basketball) Sofia Paska (Basketball)
TORONTO Rostam Turner (Track & Field) Kylie Masse (Swimming)
TRENT Griffin Williams (Volleyball) Leah Ogilvie (non U SPORTS-sanctioned sport – Lacrosse)
WATERLOO Mohamed Yassin (Track & Field) Stephanie Sluys (Hockey)
WESTERN Sean Jamieson (Football) Joy Spear Chief-Morris (Track & Field)
WILFRID LAURIER Nakas Onyeka (Football) Jasmine Raines (Swimming)
WINDSOR Corey Bellemore (Cross Country/Track & Field) Krystin Lawrence (Soccer/Hockey)
YORK Jonathan Lao (Soccer) Holly Pitters (Track & Field)

 

CANADA WEST/CANADA-OUEST

ALBERTA Niko Saler (Soccer) Lindsey Post (Hockey)
BRANDON Roy Ching (Volleyball) Keisha Cox (Basketball)
UBC Yuri Kisil (Swimming) Danielle Brisebois (Volleyball)
UBC OKANAGAN Mitch McCaw (Soccer) Veronika Fagan (Cross Country)
CALGARY Thomas Cooper (Basketball) DaLeaka Menin (Rugby)
FRASER VALLEY Brad Hildenbrandt (Wrestling) Monika Levarsky (Soccer)
LETHBRIDGE Peter Millman (Track & Field) Lara Roth (Track & Field)
MacEWAN Barrett Belland (non U SPORTS-sanctioned sport - Golf) Sandy Heim (Hockey)
MANITOBA Devren Dear (Volleyball) Lauryn Keen (Hockey)
MOUNT ROYAL Connor Rankin (Hockey) Maddi Quinn (Volleyball)
UNBC Tofa Fakunle (Soccer) Vasiliki Louka (Basketball)
REGINA Noah Picton (Football) Joy Becker (Track & Field)
SASKATCHEWAN Jordon Cooke (Hockey) Astrid Name (Track and Field)
TRINITY WESTERN Ryan Sclater (Volleyball) Regan Yee (Cross Country / Track & Field)
THOMPSON RIVERS Volodymyr Legorov (Basketball) Iuliia Pakhomenko (Volleyball)
WINNIPEG Casey Schouten (Volleyball) Antoinette Miller (Basketball)
VICTORIA Eric Hedlin (Swimming) Julia Folk (Rugby)

 

