Countdown to 25th BLG Awards: 2016-17 Athletes of the Year Tracker

With #CHAMPSZN concluded, the countdown is on to the milestone 25th BLG Awards, set for Monday, May 1 at the Martha Cohen Theatre in Calgary.

The BLG Awards, sponsored by the national law firm, Borden Ladner Gervais, honours the best student-athletes in the country, drawn from the more than 12,000 student-athletes at 56 U SPORTS member institutions. As each school names its male and female athlete of the year, the list is whittled down the final eight - one from each of the four U SPORTS conferences. These elite student-athletes come to Calgary for a full weekend of activities, culminating in the awards show on May 1, 2017.

Eligibility requirements:

-Competed in U SPORTS-sanctioned sport for at least two years

- Must be in a course of study leading to his/her first undergraduate or graduate degree

- Must be his/her school’s athlete of the year, or the school’s top athlete in a U SPORTS-sanctioned sport

- No athlete who has won a BLG A ward is eligible to be nominated again.

The BLG Award winners each receive $10,000 scholarships for use at a Canadian university accredited by Universities Canada.

