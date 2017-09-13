Athletes of the Week: Ryerson’s El-Chanti, Saskatchewan’s Ripplinger honoured

Abdallah El-Chanti from the Ryerson Rams and Megan Ripplinger of the Saskatchewan Huskies are the U SPORTS Male and Female Athletes of the Week for the period ending September 10, 2017.

Abdallah El-Chanti, the second-year geographic analysis major was dynamic this past weekend in a pair of Rams victories, finishing with five points in two games. In Ryerson’s opening game on the weekend, El-Chanti had the game-winning goal and picked up an assist in a 3-2 win over UOIT.

Against Trent, he had a pair of goals, including the game-winner, and an assist in a 4-0 win over Trent. The Rams’ midfielder was lethal this weekend, scoring on three of the four shots he took this weekend. His five-point performance over the weekend vaults him into a tie for second place in U SPORTS in points, and a three-way tie for first place in assists with four.

University of Saskatchewan rookie midfielder Megan Ripplinger had a Canada West debut to remember for the Huskies. The Arts & Science student from Regina recorded three goals and two assists in a week split on a road trip through Manitoba. In Friday’s 3-2 win over the Winnipeg Wesmen, Ripplinger scored in the 84th and 85th minutes.

She also assisted on the Huskies’ first goal in the 54th minute. A night later in a 3-2 loss to the Manitoba Bisons, she scored the Huskies’ first goal in the 52nd minute and assisted on the second Huskies goal in the 88th minute.

Male nominees:

CW: Elie Gindo, soccer, Trinity Western

OUA: Abdallah El-Chanti, soccer, Ryerson (winner)

RSEQ: Bastien Aussems, soccer, Laval

AUS: Tyler Kirby, soccer, Memorial

Female nominees:

CW: Megan Ripplinger, soccer, Saskatchewan (winner)

OUA: Sophie de Goede, rugby, Queen’s

RSEQ: Ariane Ducharme, soccer, McGill

AUS: Keona Simmonds, soccer, Cape Breton

