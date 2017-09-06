Athletes of the Week (#1): Queen’s Schroeter, Laval’s Houle honoured

Jacob Schroeter from the Queen’s Gaels and Laurie Houle of the Laval Rouge et Or are the U SPORTS Male and Female Athletes of the Week for the period ending September 3, 2017.

Cinching three of the Gaels four goals in two games, the fourth-year Schoeter was clutch for Queen's 6-point weekend victory. Saturday's matchup against Laurentian saw the first Schroeter goal from of a penalty kick. The veteran striker was calm, cool and collected as he froze the Voyageurs keeper and buried the PK in the bottom left corner.

Schroeter wasn't done his goal scoring campaign however, and stuck twice more the following day against Nipissing, with a pair of header goals in the 3-1 win over the Lakers. An offensive force for the Gaels, Schroeter is tied for seventh place in the nation for goals scored, and also has one game-winning goal so far on the young season.

Laurie Houle’s power and strength made the difference, Saturday, at the TELUS-UL Stadium in the Rouge et Or’s 19-17 victory over the Ottawa Gee-Gees in the season opener. Named player of the match,” the Quebec City native registered three tries, handing Kevin Rouet his first victory at the helm. It was the Gee-Gees’ first loss in over three years, having held the last three RSEQ titles. It was also Laval’s first victory over Ottawa since 2012.

Male nominees:

CW: Mitchell Popadynetz, soccer, Thompson Rivers

OUA: Jacob Schroeter, soccer, Queen’s (Winner)

RSEQ: Frédéric Lajoie-Gravelle, soccer, Montreal

AUS: No league games

Female nominees:

CW: No nominee

OUA: Libby Brenneman, soccer, Guelph

RSEQ: Laurie Houle, rugby, Laval (Winner)

AUS: No league games

- Player bios courtesy U SPORTS member conferences