ArcelorMittal Dofasco U SPORTS athletes of the week (#25): Curling champions Burns, Boland honoured

TORONTO (U SPORTS) – U SPORTS curling champions Krysta Burns from the Laurentian Voyageurs and Adam Boland of the Memorial Sea-Hawks are the final ArcelorMittal Dofasco U SPORTS female and male athletes of the week for the 2016-17 season, for the period ending March 26, 2017.

Burns, a second-year forensic science student from Sudbury, Ont., led her hometown team to their first national curling title in school history, and first national championship in any sport since the Voyageurs women’s basketball team captured gold in 1991. After a 4-3 record in the round robin, the Laurentian skip advanced with an 8-3 win over Dalhousie, before capturing the national banner with a 7-4 victory over the host Lakehead Thunderwolves.

Curling skips Emma Logan of the StFX X-Women and Kristen Streifel of the Alberta Pandas, along with Concordia Stingers wrestler Jade Dufour were also nominated for the women’s award.

Boland, a fifth-year business administration major from Gander, N.L., went 9-0 en route to Memorial’s second U SPORTS men’s curling championship in program annals, after winning their inaugural title in 2011. Following a first-place finish in the round robin, the veteran skip narrowly edged Regina 8-7 in the semis, then beat Alberta 8-4 in the final.

Curling skips Wesley Forget from the Queen’s Gaels and Thomas Scoffin of the Alberta Golden Bears, as well as Laval Rouge et Or football player Jean-Simon Roy were the other male nominees.

Female nominees:

AUS: Emma Logan, curling, StFX

RSEQ: Jade Dufour, wrestling, Concordia

OUA: Krysta Burns, curling, Laurentian

CWUAA: Kristen Streifel, curling, Alberta

Male nominees:

AUS: Adam Boland, curling, Memorial

RSEQ: Jean-Simon Roy, football, Laval

OUA: Wesley Forget, curling, Queen’s

CWUAA: Thomas Scoffin, curling, Alberta