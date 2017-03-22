ArcelorMittal Dofasco U SPORTS athletes of the week (#24): Alberta’s Post, UNB’s Maillet honoured

TORONTO (U SPORTS) – U SPORTS hockey champions Lindsey Post from Alberta Pandas and Philippe Maillet of the UNB Varsity Reds are the ArcelorMittal Dofasco U SPORTS female and male athletes of the week for the period ending March 19, 2017.

Post, a fifth-year physical education and recreation student from Chelsea, Que., stopped 72 shots in three games, leading the Pandas to their first U SPORTS Women’s Hockey Championship since 2010. The veteran Alberta goaltender made 40 saves in Sunday’s Championship final, a 2-1 double-overtime victory over McGill en route to tournament MVP honours, as the Pandas captured their eighth national title in school history, the most of any program. Along the way, Post made 20 saves in Friday’s 2-1 quarter-final win over Saint Mary’s before turning aside another 12 of 14 shots in Saturday’s 6-2 semifinal win that eliminated Concordia.

McGill Martlets hockey player Gabrielle Davidson, along with volleyball athletes Maria Mota of the Dalhousie Tigers and Kelsey Veltman from the Western Mustangs were also nominated for the women’s award.

Maillet, a fourth-year business administration major from Terrebonne, Que., recorded 10 points in three contests, as UNB won its second straight University Cup and third in the last five years on home ice on Sunday. The U SPORTS men’s hockey Player of the Year backed up his MVP billing, scoring a hat-trick and adding an assist in Thursday’s 5-1 quarter-final victory over Queen’s, followed by a one goal, one assist performance in Saturday’s 3-0 semifinal shutout of Acadia. In Sunday’s final, Maillet racked up four assists on teammate Cam Braes’ four goals, as the Varsity Reds won the University Cup 5-3 over Saskatchewan. For his 10-point performance, Maillet earned University Cup MVP honours.

McGill hockey player Christophe Lalonde, as well as volleyball players Brandon Koppers of the McMaster Marauders and Adam Schriemer of the U SPORTS champion Trinity Western Spartans were the other male nominees.

Female nominees:

AUS: Maria Mota, volleyball, Dalhousie

RSEQ: Gabrielle Davidson, hockey, McGill

OUA: Kelsey Veltman, volleyball, Western

CWUAA: Lindsey Post, hockey, Alberta (recipient)

Male nominees:

AUS: Philippe Maillet, hockey, UNB (recipient)

RSEQ: Christophe Lalonde, hockey, McGill

OUA: Brandon Koppers, volleyball, McMaster

CWUAA: Adam Schriemer, volleyball, Trinity Western