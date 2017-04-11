February: Kylie Masse

Toronto Varsity Blues swimmer Kylie Masse is the U SPORTS Female Athlete of the Month for the month of February.

The third-year swimmer and Lasalle, Ont., native was named U SPORTS Swimmer of the Year after earning seven medals at the national meet at the University of Sherbrooke – three gold, one silver and three bronze – while setting three records in the process, including her signature event, the 100m backstroke.

Masse also claimed gold in all six of her races in front of her home fans as the Varsity Blues hosted the OUA Swimming Championships Feb. 9-11, setting four new conference marks, while tying a fifth.

The 2016 Olympic bronze medalist and reigning BLG Award Winner was later named U of T’s female athlete of the year for the second consecutive season, before earning a spot on Team Canada for the FINA world championships in Budapest, Hungary later this summer.



