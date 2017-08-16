TheNewWest: Canada West unveils fresh look, new digital assets

On behalf of Canda West. CLICK HERE to visit the Canada West website
Highlights:
- Canada West (CW) unveiled its new look Wednesday, releasing a fresh set of marks as part of the conference’s rebrand
- In addition to a new look, the conference’s revamped streaming home – Canada West TV – was launched. Powered by Yare Media, the site features a more user-friendly interface and improved streaming capabilities
- CW also partnered with Presto Sports on a revised conference website, as well as the launch of an app – Canada West Front Row. The app is now available for Android devices via Google Play and will be available for Apple devices on the App Store next week prior to the start of the CW season, which opens Aug. 25 with men’s soccer
The new marks
Serving the members
Key to Canada West’s new visual identity is the conference’s commitment to greater visibility at the member level through the creation of member specific versions of the new conference marks.
Improved digital presence
Paired with the conference’s revised look are several new initiatives aimed at improving Canada West’s digital footprint.
New Canada West assets
